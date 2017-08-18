AP sources: Strategist Steve Bannon leaving White House

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post.

FILE - In this March 23, 2017 file photo, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, left, walks on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump removed Bannon from the National Security Council, reversing an earlier controversial decision to give Bannon access to the high-level meetings. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

That's according to two people familiar with the decision who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations.

Bannon was a key adviser to President Donald Trump's general election campaign and has been a forceful but contentious presence in a divided White House.