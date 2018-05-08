Living on Hawaii volcano offers affordable paradise, risks

The slopes of Kilauea offer a lush rural setting and affordable land, but living on one of the world's most active volcanoes comes with risks: A dozen lava vents have opened in the streets, and 35 structures have burned down.

The summit lava lake at Kilauea Volcano has dropped significantly over the past few days, and, as of the evening of 5/6/18, was roughly 220m below the crater rim., Photo Date: 5/6/18

The Leilani Estates subdivision was ordered to evacuate after lava burst through cracks in the ground. But Cheryl Griffith refused to leave.

As lava crawled down Leilani Road in a hissing, popping mass, she stood in its path and placed a plant in the crack in the ground as an offering to the Native Hawaiian volcano goddess, Pele.

"I love this place, and I've been around the volcano for a while," said Griffith, 61. "I'm just not one to rush off."

The subdivision in the Puna district, a region of mostly unpaved roads of volcanic rock, is about a 30-minute drive from the coastal town of Hilo. Puna has thick jungle as well as dark fields of lava rock from past eruptions. The gently sloping volcano dips from its summit to Puna's white sand beaches and jagged sea cliffs.

The landscape and the property values contrast sharply with Hawaii's more expensive real estate. The region has macadamia nut farms and other agriculture along with multimillion-dollar homes with manicured lawns. Other houses are modest, sitting on small lots with old cars and trucks scattered about.

For many people outside Hawaii, it's hard to understand why anyone would risk living near an active volcano with such destructive power. But the people here are largely self-sufficient and understand the risks of their location.

Amber Makuakane, a 37-year-old teacher and single mother of two, lost her three-bedroom house to the lava. She grew up here and lived in the house for nine years. Her parents also live in Leilani Estates.

"The volcano and the lava — it's always been a part of my life," she said. "It's devastating ... but I've come to terms with it."

It was difficult to tell from aerial surveys of the Puna district how many of the destroyed structures were homes and how many are other structures, said Wil Okabe, acting mayor of Hawaii County.

The dangers of the volcano mean that many homeowners cannot get insurance.

Griffith said that is the hardest part of this lifestyle — they won't be able to recoup losses. Moments later, an explosion came from a nearby burning house.

Many homes use rainwater-catch tanks and cesspools or septic tanks. Some rely on solar power, and others live entirely off the electrical grid.

Sam Knox, 65, who was born in Hawaii and now lives just a few hundred feet from a volcanic fissure, said he decided not to leave, despite the nearby explosions and the lava being hurled into the sky and flowing across his neighbor's property.

"It was roaring sky high. It was incredible. ... Rocks were flying out of the ground," he said. Much of the area filled with lava in just four hours.

Kilauea (pronounced kill-ah-WAY'-ah) has been erupting continuously since 1983. There's no indication when this particular lava flow might stop or how far it might spread. Scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey expect the flow to continue until more magma drains from the system.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige, a Democrat, told evacuees Monday that he has called the White House and the Federal Emergency Management Authority to tell officials that he believes the state will need federal help to deal with the erupting volcano.

On Sunday, some of the evacuees were allowed to return briefly to gather medicine, pets and other necessities. They will be able to do so each day as long as authorities believe it is safe.

Knox has some belongings packed in case he has to make a fast escape.

"I decided to stay because I wanted to experience this in my life," he said. "I'm ready to actually evacuate, but if I don't have to evacuate, I'm just going to keep staying here because I don't have no other home to go to."

Associated Press writers Jennifer Sinco Kelleher and Sophia Yan in Honolulu contributed to this report.