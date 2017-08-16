Local 8-year-old sends cards to victims of Charlottesville attack

Several days after a violent protest broke out in Charlottesville, Virginia one 8-year-old girl from Camanche is trying to send the victims support and healing. Lily lives in Camanche and first heard about the attack on the news.

"[I wanted to] help them feel more comfortable where they live and make them feel safe where they live so they feel comfortable and want to live there longer and won't want to go away because of the bad people," Lily said.

After asking her mom exactly what had happened, she knew she wanted to help. Lily then started turning one of her favorite hobbies into a source of support for victims, by creating cards to send to them.

"They've been going through a lot there and a few people got really hurt and are still in hospitals so I just wanted to help them and make them feel better."

Lily's mom, Kayla Horner, said she was surprised Lily had known about the incident in the first place. Horner then used the incident as a valuable teaching moment.

"I tried to use what she might have already learned about the Civil Rights and what had gone on in the past as a starting point and just explained that," Horner said. "There's some people out there that feel those ways, we talked about how love is more powerful than hate and she just took it from there."

Lily plans to send cards to the Charlottesville Police Department as well as the University of Virginia. She's also trying to plan a candlelight vigil for members of the community.