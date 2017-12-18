Local Amtrak riders react to derailment in Washington

Local Amtrak riders say despite the deadly derailment in Washington, they’re not nervous to ride Amtrak in the QCA. Many of the riders say they actually feel safer riding the train versus driving or flying to their destination.

One father riding the train Monday said he found out about the derailment from his kids. He tried calming their nerves.

“I just kind of compared it mainly with auto travel and just the fact that you're more likely to get into an auto accident then you are to be injured on a train wreck or you know even flying,” said Carlos Sedillo.

Another woman was waiting on her daughter who was arriving from Colorado.

“I flashed real quick and said okay, it's Washington, she's not on that train she's coming from Colorado, everything's going to be fine,” said Tina Mahaffey.

Dana Mummey, a Galesburg resident, takes the Amtrak often.

“A little frightening. I'm on Amtrak quite a bit for business so, I haven't taken that line out in Seattle yet but we do have stores, the company I work for out in the Seattle area so I quickly checked this morning to make sure none of our employees were affect by this but it's very scary.”

But all said they still feel safe riding the train and will continue to do so.

