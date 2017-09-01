Local College offers training to become a substitute teacher in the QC

Local school districts are struggling with a shortage of substitute teachers. What many people don’t realize is you do not have to have an education background in order to fill these positions.

Anyone with a bachelor’s degree or higher, or a paraeducator, can be authorized to become a K-12 substitute teacher.

To earn their authorization, individuals must complete the Board of Educational Examiners Approved Substitute Authorization Program available through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC).

EICC is hosting two upcoming training sessions.

The first will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 – 9 p.m., from September 12 to October 3.

The second will be held on Saturdays, 8:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., September 23 to October 21.

The course content includes Ethics, Classroom Management, Diversity and Instructional Strategies. Upon completion of the course and the submission of the requirements and fees of the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, an individual is eligible to be authorized to substitute in a K-12 institution for up to five consecutive days in one job assignment.

An individual who holds a paraeducator certificate and completes the substitute authorization program is authorized to substitute only in the special education classroom in which the individual paraeducator is employed.

The minimum age for participation is 21.

Cost is $139.

For more information call Gale Roeder at 563-336-3450.