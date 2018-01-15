Local Community Basketball Event Teaches Youth of MLK's Legacy

Local youth are learning some principles of MLK Day with the event “HoopN 4 Change” as it helps kids work together through basketball.

“I try to extend my life experiences with the children to help them better understand what it takes to be decent human beings in today's society,” said Demetrius Williams a youth mentor and basketball coach for Beyond the Baseline, in Davenport.

Hoopn 4 Change teaches youth basketball skills, and to help the kids learn how to become team players. According to Williams, learning the fundamentals of playing with others is a way to help reduce crime in the community.

“It was a need in the community that children were dying... and that's something that we don't need, If children are our future then that's what we need to invest in most,” said Williams.

Williams said HoopN 4 Change also helped kids understand the legacy of Dr.Martin Luther King Jr.

“We try to teach the kids that no matter what, you have to push through all adversity. That’s something in which Doctor King taught us; you come together stand up against those in power who are trying to oppress you, then you can achieve anything that you want to achieve,” said Willams.

Willams said playing a game such as a basketball, gives kids the opportunity to respectfully challenge one another without the hate and violence.

“I personally have served 5 prison sentences I know what it’s like to be a disadvantaged youth, so I don’t want to see them travel the road that I went down on already because it’s a road to nowhere,” said Willams.

He said bringing positivity though sports gives the players a different perspective on life.

“That's the ultimate goal... love to reach out and help someone else,” said Willams.

Willams hopes the event will continue to be a way to help release stress and even reduce crime and violence through the community.