Local Fire Captain trains Oregon National Guard Troops to fight wildfires

With around 40,000 acres burning in the Columbia River Gorge, a major interstate shutdown and hundreds of homes evacuated, the Governor of Oregon is calling on the National Guard to fight wildfires across the state.

One local fire captain is training those troops.

"We flew out Friday Morning, we hit the ground Friday night and got our classrooms ready," said Capt. Stephen Sallows from the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District. "We started teaching on Saturday Morning."

Each day, teaching 12 hours of classes and putting in 15 total hours of work.

"It was a mix of classroom, hands on, and live fire," he said.

"We had guys from Oregon, Arizona, Missouri and New Jersey that all went out there," he added while including Illinois. "So we had probably five states represented in the teaching corps."

Teachers from five states all taught troops who were headed to the front line, some voluntary, some mandatory.

"As a teacher you hope that what you say makes an impact and maybe saves someone from a situation out there on a fire line," Sallows said.

By making a difference in Oregon, he says he's representing his hometown department.

"Hopefully knowing that we're going to a hurricane or a wildfire, they know that we're not just a small po-dunk town in the middle of the Midwest," he said, "We're actually having a state, regional and national face to be proud of."

Sallows and company returned home last night. On the flight back, a pilot announced they were on board and the entire plane gave them a round of applause.