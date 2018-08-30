Local Girl Scouts see memberships increase, introduce new badges

Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois say they're still seeing membership growth and that they are adding 30 new badges.

The latest program rollout not only enhances the one-of-a-kind Girl Scout experience, but also addresses some of society’s most pressing needs, such as cybersecurity, environmental advocacy, mechanical engineering, robotics, computer science, and space exploration.

“As our membership continues to grow, these badges will provide new opportunities. Girls today are so interested in the STEM fields and the new badges will help prepare them for the future,” says Diane Nelson, CEO Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.