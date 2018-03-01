Local IL House Reps share stance on gun restriction measures

Lawmakers in Springfield had a busy day Wednesday debating gun restriction legislation.

Four different measures were passed by lawmakers in the House.

State Representatives Mike Halpin (D) and Tony McCombie (R) say since the Parkland shooting

McCombie, a Republican for the 71st district from Savanna, IL is a licensed gun owner and supports the protection of the second amendment.

McCombie believes many of the lawmakers have good intentions with the legislation.

"A lot of these folks have never been to a gun store, they've never shot at a target," she says. "They've never been involved in this part of their lives which makes sense. They're not in an area like we live."

She voted no on every gun restrictive proposal.

On the other hand, State Representative Mike Halpin, a Democrat from Rock Island voted in favor of several measures.

"This debate has always been about striking a balance between reasonable public safety and our constitutional rights to own firearms, which I support," Halpin believes.

He voted yes for the creation of a task force and the banning "bump stock" accessories that transform rifles into assault-style weapons.

Additionally, he voted yes on a bill which requires those buying assault-style weapons wait through a 72-hour "cooling off" period before taking delivery.

"For someone that's troubled or angry and trying to access that weapon, that cooling off period that was part of this bill can be the difference between treatment and tragedy," he adds.

But Halpin opposed legislation making it illegal for anyone under 21 to possess an assault-style weapons. Both he and McCombie voted no because the bill doesn't exempt young veterans.

"I think if we're going to be training these young adults to serve and fight for us, they should have the ability to and certainly have the right to own those homes," Halpin believes.

"If we're going to do that are we then going to have a law that we're not going to be sending 18-year olds into the military," McCombie adds.

The legislation would also require anyone who is under 21 and possesses an assault-style weapon to turn it into law enforcement or legally transfer ownership to someone of age within 90 days.

There's no timetable yet on when the Senate would take up debating these bills.