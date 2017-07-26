Local Iowa school districts talk foreign language challenges

A survey conducted by the American Councils shows 15 percent of Iowa of students, K-12 are enrolled in a foreign language.

Although Iowa educators only require schools to offer one foreign language, many districts do their best to have more and offer it before high school.

“When you look at why districts have one foreign langue versus two or three, it’s really going to be a budget issue,” said North Scott Superintendent Joe Studding.

He says the school funding formula in Iowa gives more new dollars to districts with increasing enrollment, and less to districts with decreasing enrollment. This makes it tough for districts like his to fund foreign language opportunities.

“Last year our district and Davenport received one percent new money,” Studding said. “One percent new money doesn't even sustain our current programming let alone look at adding programming.”

The district currently only offers Spanish. Studding says they used to offer French, but it was cut years ago to balance the district’s budget.

“French [didn’t] have as many kids and so they eliminated French.”

Comparatively, Davenport, Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf schools offer four languages. Davenport offers Spanish, French, German and Introduction to Classic Languages (Latin and Greek). PV offers Spanish, French, Japanese and American Sign Language. Bettendorf offers Spanish, French, German and Chinese.

Of these school districts, Bettendorf was the only district to say they had language requirements for students. 7th graders must take a quarter of Spanish, French and German. Then when they move to 8th grade, students are required to take a semester of one of those languages.

Despite only being able to offer Spanish to junior high and high school at the schools, Studding says his students are still afforded plenty of other foreign language opportunities.

“We’ve had students take Latin, take Russian, so if they have an interest and can fit it in their schedule we'll find a foreign language for them.”

Studding says there is a cost to the district to do this, but for now, it is the cheapest option.

“We’ve added to our staff because of the commitment of foreign language over the last three years and we'll continue to try to meet our student needs,” he said.

And things are looking up for the district. Studding expects his schools will soon be able to offer another language or expand Spanish to more students.

“Our district really is in a position that we're probably going to start having continues growth at some point and again as we grow, we get on the right side of that formula in Iowa,” Studding said.

Although none of the high schools KWQC spoke with requires foreign language classes to graduate, each district said they encourage students to take one, especially if they plan on attending a four-year university. This is because many universities require students have experience with a second language.

Foreign Langue requirements at local colleges:

St. Ambrose University, Davenport, IA - First Year students who did not complete three or more years of the same foreign language in high school are required to take two semesters of the same language beginning at the 100 level.

Augustana College, Rock Island, IL – Students can fulfill the foreign language requirement by taking 4 years of a single foreign language in high school. Completing level 4 in some combination of junior high and high school or through block scheduling is OK.

Western Illinois University, Moline, IL – Students can fulfill their foreign language requirement by completing three years of high school language study with an average grade of C or better, or complete, with an average grade of C or better, three semesters of university-level courses in a single language starting at beginner level at WIU, or its equivalent through another university, college, high school, placement, or any combination thereof.

