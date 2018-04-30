Local Marine's remains found after 50 years

50 years after their brother went missing in action in Vietnam, a Davenport family is finally in possession of his remains.

It's been 50 years, the toughest years for Mary Boozer and her family. Who have long wondered what happened to their brother John Killen, but those answers finally came to light three weeks ago.

“Kind of in shock by the whole thing because it’s been so many years. We didn't even think this was possible,” said John’s sister Mary Boozer.

Mary’s brother Lance Corporal John Killen, a Marine went missing in action during the Vietnam War and they lost faith that his body would ever be found.

“I remember it being a very sad time for our family,” said Boozer.

Without Mary’s knowledge, a guardian angel named Stephanie Maiers would soon restore that hope for them. In 2009, Maiers wrote a letter to a senator on behalf of Mary’s brother. After many years of wondering and searching a group of remains was found and Mary’s brother was among them.

Maiers took to Facebook to look for John's family and after more than 700 reposts, she found them. Mary says they were overwhelmed by Maiers gesture and this not only brings closure to her and her siblings but to her mother as well.

“So she always had this glimmer of hope that he would just come home one day. She died without the knowledge, that he was in fact killed,” said Boozer.

Hope that the power of social media and miracles still exist.

“My brother is coming home and that he's going to be laid to rest 50 years later,” said Boozer.

Mary says this all seems unreal to them. Her brother’s name will finally be updated from missing in action to found on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. The family will bury their brother's remains at Arlington National Cemetery sometime in August.

