Local PTA fundraises to reach sixty thousand dollar goal for playground

What do you see when you look at a playground? For one local Parent-Teacher association, they see safety concerns and a costly replacement bill. Camanche Elementary School has had the same playground equipment for over twenty years, and now the well-loved slides and tic-tac-toe games are showing more than just the usual wear and tear.

The PTA had around twenty thousand saved up, but with an expected price of sixty thousand dollars they had some work to do. From Candy bar sales to T-shirts and a fun run the PTA has explored every avenue to raise the money to replace the playground. With one to two fundraisers happening a month, on top of regular PTA activities and parenting, these PTA parents put countless hours into organizing.

Despite the fundraising being done by the PTA, the local community had recognized the need as well and has stepped up to assist in meeting the financial goal. They’ve received a one thousand dollar donation done in memory of a Previous Camanche Mayor, Paul R. Willis, Jr., a five thousand dollar anonymous donation, several from local businesses, and recently were awarded a three thousand dollar grant from Aldi’s. They are still waiting to hear from other donors and possible grants that are yet to be awarded. They recently created a Fundly, which is an account focused on crowdfunding goals, to reach the remaining ten thousand dollars needed as of April 16th.

The PTA recently shared concept images of the first part of the playground on their PTA Facebook Page. There are plenty of monkey bars, slides and swings so everyone can get out and play. The PTA and school are actively looking into construction options that allow for not only a cost-effective removal and installation but also for a timely removal. They stressed that it would be unfair to the community that uses this playground over the summer if they were to go longer than necessary without it.

Despite the optimistic attitude, there is a little more than 5 thousand dollars left to meet the sixty thousand dollar goal, and so the work hasn’t finished yet. The PTA has organized one last fundraiser with the Clinton Lumberkings. Tickets for the May 24th game are being sold in the elementary school office for $10 a person. Each one includes a seat and a meal ticket. 20% of each ticket sold will go towards their school fundraising.