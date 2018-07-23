Local Red Cross Deploys Volunteers to Marshalltown In Wake of Tornado

The American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region has deployed 22 volunteers to help their neighbors in Iowa after multiple tornadoes hit the central part of the state on Thursday, July 19.

Nine of the volunteers deployed from the Central and Southern Illinois Region are from the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois Chapter. Most of the deployed volunteers are in Marshalltown to help with distribution of meals and disaster relief items, casework and health and mental health services.

Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicles are in the affected neighborhoods in Marshalltown as volunteers deliver hot meals, snacks, bottled water, and clean-up supplies including shovels, rakes, gloves, tarps and plastic totes. Red Cross volunteers in collaboration with community partners have delivered more than 30,000 meals and snacks and distributed more than 15,000 disaster relief items.

The Red Cross expects to serve more than 1,000 meals at lunch and dinner in the coming days – providing nourishing hot meals to those affected and the responders helping in recovery efforts.