Local Red Cross already preparing for Hurricane Irma

As residents in Texas start the clean-up effort in Houston, the state of Florida and other U.S. Territories are preparing for another hurricane.

Hurricane Irma is scheduled to make landfall this week, sometime between Sept. 6-10.

Currently Irma is one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Red Cross is already preparing for a response to the storm.

At KWQC's Hurricane Harvey Red Cross drive, a local volunteer told TV-6 there are already a few local volunteers on their way.

"We have at least two of our volunteers local that are heading for Irma right now," said Red Cross volunteer, Pat D'Alessandro. "And they are going to keep building that up, so we are ready and on the ground when it hits."

