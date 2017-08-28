Local Red Cross volunteers helping in Texas

As Texas continues to deal with flooding and the impacts of Hurricane Harvey, dozens of local Red Cross volunteers have already been deployed to help.

This Facebook post from the regional Red Cross said 27 volunteers were down in Texas, but the Regional Communications Director, Trish Burnett, said this number is now at 33.

In addition, Burnett said more are set to be sent later this week. The Communications Director doesn't know how many volunteers will be deployed yet, but she said the number will be "significant".

"The response will continue for an extended period, so we will be rotating volunteers and staff in to assist," said Burnett in an email to TV-6.

She also added most deployments are two weeks in length.

Burnett said right now the volunteers already in Texas are very busy, but she urges people wanting to help to donate funds.

The Communications Director said they have already taken calls from people asking if they can donate items, but, right now in Texas, Burnett said they have no where to put them.

You can donate to the Red Cross by visiting their website, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.