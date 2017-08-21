Local Superintendent to join rally for SB1 override

The education funding battle continues in Illinois, and now at least one local Superintendent is trying to rally lawmakers to override Senate Bill 1 (SB1).

East Moline Superintendent Kristin Humphries told TV-6 he will be attending a rally in Springfield on Wednesday.

Supt. Humphries has been a proponent of the evidence-based funding bill, and has made continued trips to Springfield to show his support.

Governor Bruce Rauner used his ammendatory veto powers on SB1, but the Senate voted to override his decision.

Last week during the House's special session, lawmakers didn't call SB1 for a vote.

Lawmakers have until Tuesday, August 29 to override the Governor's veto on the education bill.