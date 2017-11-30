Local agency hosting Medicare open enrollment Thursday

The Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging will be hosting a Medicare open enrollment event on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held at the company's office located at 729 34th Avenue in Rock Island.

The event will help people that have a Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage plan to compare plans for next year. The walk-in event will serve people on a first come, first serve basis.

To meet with a counselor during the open enrollment, the person must bring the following items for a Medicare plan comparison to be completed:

- Photo ID

- Medicare insurance cards: Original Medicare, Medicare Part D, and/or Medicare Advantage

- List of medications including name, dosage, as well as the quantity and frequency of the medication being taken

If you're unable to make Thursday's event, they will also hold more on Friday, Dec. 1, Wednesday, Dec. 6 and Thursday, Dec. 7.

For more information about this Enrollment Event, please call WIAAA at (309) 793-6800 or visit the WIAAA website at www.wiaaa.org