Local animal shelter gets national attention for helping dogs feel at home

A local animal shelter's new way of making the pets feel at home before finding their forever home is getting national attention. It's all about the comfort of a cozy chair. The Knox County Humane Society in Galesburg shared a video on its facebook page on Monday, March 5, 2018.

The short, ten-second clip features several adoptable dogs in their kennels. Each is lounging on an old armchair. As of Thursday, that video had been shared more than 570,000 times and has 15 million views. The shelter director says it all started with one of their more permanent four-legged residents staking claim to a chair at the front desk. Staffers decided that all the dogs waiting for homes should get one.

People have donated their used chairs and there's one in nearly all the dog kennels. The cat room has chairs as well. The viral video has also sparked interest with people from all over.

"It's just been wonderful the outpour of the public wanting to help and who would have thought this would have been original?" said Erin Buckmaster, the shelter director. "You know how your dog sits on your couch at home? They want to do the same thing here."

"These are chairs too that people were just going to get rid of. So really it's a good way to recycle and if they do chew them up, you know what, we'll just get them another one," she added.

Buckmaster tells KWQC that she can tell the chairs put the dogs more at ease. The most exciting part is that all the attention has boosted interested in adoptions of the animals in need of a home.

The shelter will keep accepting chair donations and may be seeking storage options if they receive many more.