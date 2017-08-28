Clinton humane society will have reduced adoption fees after taking in Harvey pets

Local animal shelters are taking in pets from areas impacted by the hurricane.

According to the Clinton humane society operations manager Jennifer Gerdes, she said the humane society took in 18 dogs that were evacuated before Harvey hit Texas.

“My initial reaction was absolute. We need to help, it’s bad enough that people are being displaced, we don't want them to have to worry about animals also,” said Gerdes.

The shelter is lowering its adoption fees to $60 on Wednesday, August 30, 2017.

Gerdes said the shelter must make sure the dogs are well together before putting them up for adoption.