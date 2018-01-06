Local breweries and distilleries will now pay less federal tax on products

The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act is part of the nationwide tax reform bill passed in December. It lowers the federal tax on products for breweries, wineries, and distilleries.

The Mississippi River Distilling Company in Le Claire said this is a significant tax decrease for them, since they went from paying two dollars and 13 cents per bottle to 40 cents per bottle.

"It's very gratifying to us to see the small guy come out in a situation like this and to see dollars at a very high level come all the way down to a very local level where they're going to have a significant impact on a very local business right here in the Quad Cities," said Ryan Burchett, owner of Mississippi River Distilling Company.

Burchett said taxes on spirits are higher than beer and wine and said smaller distilleries will feel more of an impact than bigger ones.

Burchett also said they may be able to invest in more equipment, jobs, and sales staff in the future.

Breweries like Green Tree Brewery in Le Claire used to pay seven dollars a barrel. They will now pay three dollars and 50 cents per barrel on the first 60,000 barrels produced.

"We produce probably less than 1,000 barrels a year, so it's not going to have a huge impact on us, but the immediate impact will be to help keep the cost down so that we can maybe make another batch of beer," said Richard Day, co-owner of Green Tree Brewery.

Day said they will save about 14,000 dollars a year.

"It'll help buy a couple of loads of grain and help us make the beer at a more reasonable price," he said.

Day added that even though the impact won't be huge, any savings helps.

"When we can get a savings on tax, it helps us with some of these unexpected price increases," he said.

The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act will be in effect for two years. It will end on December 31 of 2019.

