Local business owner weighs in on teen vaping 'epidemic as officials weigh flavor ban

U.S. health officials are sounding the alarm about teenage use of e-cigarettes, calling the problem an "epidemic" and ordering manufacturers to reverse the trend or risk having their flavored vaping products pulled from the market. But one local business owner says that the issue isn't those flavors.

E-cigarettes are vapor-emitting devices that have grown into a multi-billion dollar industry in the U.S. They typically contain nicotine, and sometimes flavorings like fruit, mint or chocolate.

Under Wednesday's FDA announcement, the five largest e-cigarette manufacturers will have 60 days to produce plans to stop underage use of their products.

The FDA also announced 1,300 warning letters and fines to online and traditional stores that have illegally sold Juul and other e-cigarettes to minors. Regulators said it was the largest coordinated crackdown in the agency's history.