Local business to celebrate new Iowa distillery law

The owners of Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire have been pushing for new legislation, regarding sales at distilleries in Iowa, for around five years.

On Saturday, July 1 their hopes finally came true , and a new Iowa law that allowed distilleries to sell by the glass took effect.

One of the owners, Ryan Burchett, said they prepared for this change by putting in new indoor seating and even a patio.

Now visitors can stop by, order a cocktail and sit down with friends.

The LeClaire business had a countdown to the day the law took effect and now have a ribbon cutting, or "grand opening" of sorts, planned for their new service.

Burchett said they are hoping this new law will give customers incentive to keep coming back.

"In the past you came out here, took a tour [and] there really wasn't a reason to come back," said Burchett. "And that was the big thing about getting the law past was being able to provide something that people would want to come back for again and again. And I think that once you get a chance to sit and see our view, sit on the patio and enjoy a cocktail on a beautiful summer night like tonight, like it's going to be. That's what this was all about. So, it's really taking things to a new level..."

The ribbon cutting will be apart of LeClaire's monthly "First Friday" on July 7.

Burchette said they will have food and live music in addition to their new cocktails.

The ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. and the distillery will be open until midnight.