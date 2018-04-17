Local businesses adjust to changing Spring weather

Many of us continue to make adjustments to the changing Spring weather.

JC Landscape and Maintenance has started doing spring cleanup work like spreading mulch, trimming bushes, and patio work, but a cold spring means a slow start to landscaping season this year.

"Actually yesterday, we were out doing some salting... Normally we're mowing by this time of year, so it'd be nice to do one or the other, not both," said Jim Capranos, owner of JC Landscape and Maintenance.

They were making the most of the slightly warmer weather today and were outside spreading mulching, but are also prepared for any possible snow.

'We've got some salt spreaders ready to go. I don't think it's going to be much more than that," said Capranos.

There are ways to escape the cold like visit the Quad City Botanical Center.

Pre-K students from Jefferson Early Learning Center visited the Botanical Center and enjoyed learning about plants in the greenhouse, reading, and visiting the sun garden.

"No matter what the weather, there's always something here for people to enjoy," said Ryan Wille, marketing manager at Quad City Botanical Center.

"It's beautiful to get here and there's no problem so, and the sun is out in the flower area so we get to see everything," said Beth Burke, a teacher at Jefferson Early Childhood Center.