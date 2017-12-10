Local businesses prepare for the winter season

Winter is here and local businesses are preparing to offer plenty of outdoor activities. Frozen Landing in Bettendorf opened its rink about three weeks ago and says about 7,000 people have used the rink so far this season.

"It's really cool to see the mixture of people out here having a good time because that's what its all about -- getting people outside and on a day like this, you can see behind me there's a ton of people out there enjoying it and it's just great to see," said Steve Grimes, Director of Parks and Recreation in Bettendorf.

Grimes said it is a great way to enjoy the winter season since people cannot skate on outdoor ponds just yet. Skating is free and rentals are two dollars.

"Last year we didn't really open up the outdoor ponds all year long, so this was one of the only games in town as far as outdoor ice and again, it struck a nerve. People are very excited about it," he said.

After two short seasons, Ski Snowstar said they are looking forward to an action-packed winter.

"So we're hoping for a good full season this year and we've gotten a good early jump on it with some temperatures making snow. We've normally not even started making snow at this time," said Dan McCanna, the General Manager at Ski Snowstar.

McCanna said they are aiming to open the slopes by the end of this coming week, but it will all depend on Mother Nature.

"We're blowing snow, we'll have the groomers come in, the operators will actually be moving the snow piles around into the area that we need. So, we're just gearing up all the departments, getting ready to roll," he said.

Snowstar is preparing to eventually open for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing. They will also offer ski bikes for rent.

The Rock Island County Board also approved Snowstar's request to operate year-round. McCanna said they are working on providing other outdoor activities after the ski season.