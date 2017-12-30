Local camp group holds New Years reunion for disabled adults

A local Christian camp group, Camp Shalom, held their New Year's reunion in Bettendorf today. The group helps adults with disabilities feel more included. Camp Shalom started the adult camp last summer, and ever since it's been a big hit.

"The people are just the best, they're some of the happiest and most outgoing people ever and they're willing to do new things and do games and things," said Camp Counselor, Abby Kurth,

These volunteers help anyone with autism, down syndrome, and anxiety. Earlier this year they participated in a summer camp, designed just for them, in order to meet new people and have a good time.

"The minute you work with them you fall in love with them because they really are a special people," said Executive Director, Tom Bley.

From playing tic tac toe, and a little bit of Jenga with friends, it makes many of these camp goers excited for the next camp.

"It's a really fun camp, it's just good to be back with all my friends that I really missed," said Mary Beth.

But it's also a great moment to get to no one another and make lifelong friendships. "It just brings out a sense of understanding, and not just an understanding for people with disabilities but humans in general, being able to connect with people through ways you didn't think you could," said Kurth.