Local church pays to wash your car for you

On Saturday, a local church in Davenport paid you to wash your car. Yes, you read that correctly.

The Vineyard Church of Davenport held their annual Community on a Mission event. Groups spread across three Davenport locations including the Vineyard church, Juan Diez Rancheros, and Kings Harvest Pet Rescue. They paid people a dollar to wash their cars for them.

Organizers say this event was to provide others with kindness and to take the focus off all of the violence going on in the world.

"We've heard other churches doing acts of kindness, and we just think it's an amazing way to get out there and show the community that there are good people that God loves them, and you know there's all kinds of violence, in our community and this was just a way to bring the community together and just celebrate kindness," said Troy Hythecker, the church's associate pastor.

In addition to the car washes, the church members and volunteers handed out a handful of freebies including coffee, donuts, items for your car, and bottles of water. They also picked up trash in the surrounding areas.

