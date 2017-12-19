Local club raises money for families of fallen police officers

A group that looks after the families of fallen law enforcement officers was presented a check by a local motorcycle club. The presentation took place at the Illinois State Police District 7 headquarters on Tuesday afternoon, December 19.

Sergeant William Francis (Illinois State Police Ret.) headed a fundraising effort by the Renegade Pigs motorcycle club, a local club comprised mostly of police, fire and corrections officers. The effort was to honor one of his friends, M/Sgt Stanley Talbot, who died in the line of duty. The group held a memorial coin challenge and sold 100 coins.

The $1,000 raised all went to the Illinois C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) Chapter. Secretary Jennifer Morales says the group will use the donation to help survivors of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

Morales says the group tries to get new families out to Washington D.C. for National Police Week in May. The group also supports Kids Camp, a camp for surviving children and their parent or guardian.

More information on Illinois C.O.P.S. can be found here: https://ilcops.org/