Local community college holds program to get more substitute teachers

Substitute teachers are in high demand, this according to Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC).

EICC wants future educators to know that having a teaching degree is not required to fill these positions. Anyone with a bachelor's degree or higher, or a paraeducator, can be authorized to become a substitute teacher for K-12. Those wanting to become one, however, has to complete the Board of Educational Examiners Approved Substitute Authorization Program.

The colleges will be offering the program starting Tuesday, Jan. 9 until Tuesday, Jan. 30, on Tuesdays and Thursday from 6 - 9 p.m.

The course will include ethics, classroom management, diversity and instructional strategies.

Upon completion of the course and the submission of the requirements and fees of the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, that person is then eligible to be authorized to substitute K-12 for up to five consecutive days in one job assignment.

An individual who holds a paraeducator certificate and completes the substitute authorization program is authorized to substitute only in the education classroom in which the individual paraeducator is employed.

Classes are held at the college's Urban Center, 306 W. River Drive, Davenport. The minimum age for participation is 21. Cost is $139. For more information or to register call 563-441-4100.

