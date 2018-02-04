Local couple still coping after losing their home to a fire

Since November 1st, crews have responded to more than 60 fires in the QC metro. Fire crews have responded to 25 building fires, 11 cooking fires. 18 people have also died in fires since that time period.

One Port Byron Couple knows that feeling of losing a home in a fire all too well. In July of 2017, Butch and Joanne Bos lost their home to a massive fire that destroyed their home. Countless debris, equipment shattered, everything they had gone.

"When it happens it takes you a couple of days to realize that it actually happened," Butch Bos said. The cause was a faulty bug zapper, it caused nearly $400,000 in damage. "We pretty much lost everything that was in the house and in the shop, it was a 100 percent loss."

Fire officials say there are several ways to prevent fires in your home, always have smoke alarms that work properly, leave 3 feet of clearance in front of heaters and fireplaces and extension cords are only supposed to be used temporarily. Although the Bos's find themselves still in recovery mode.

"We're slowly getting things put back together and gradually getting things taken care of like building permits, It's moving on but moving slowly, it's not a quick thing that's for sure," said Butch.