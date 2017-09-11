Local crews head to Florida to help with Recovery

With many Floridians facing downed trees, no power and destruction, Quad City crews are stepping up to the plate.

Simon Barrett out of Maquoketa owns Final Frontier Tree Removal, he regularly volunteers his time to aid in cleanup efforts after major storms. He just finished up in Texas after Hurricane Harvey, now he’s heading to Florida.

“We use cranes and we pull trees out of or off of houses and then while we're there working for insurance companies, we also do a lot of volunteer work for people that have lost everything.”

He’s not the only one; Quad City’s Bieniek Tree Service is also heading to Florida later this week. Power companies like MidAmerican and Alliant are traveling to Florida to help restore power.

“You know this is a statewide devastation. The storm was literally wider than state of Florida and there was damage and storm surge on both coasts,” says Adam Jacobi, MidAmerican Energy Public Relations Representative.

Jacobi hopes MidAmerican crews can get power restored over the next few days.