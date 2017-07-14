Local dojo masters remember student killed in car accident

The news of Angel Nunez's death came as a shock, and as the reality sinks in, his instructors at the Quad Cities branch of Shorinji Kempo where he took martial arts classes say it's time to come together and keep his memory alive.

At the scene of a tragic accident now sits a memorial remembering a child taken from family and friends. Angel died in a car accident on Tuesday.

Instructors from his martial arts studio say they had seen him just the day before. Assistant Branch Master Chris Cacari says that's the kind of kid Angel was.

"In the last month, he probably missed twice," Cacari said.

Angel and his family joined the dojo last year and quickly became part of the Shorinji Kempo family. The instructors say Angel was a special kid.

"Just the smile that he had kind of lit up the class and he'd always be asking questions, wanting to learn," said Branch Master Jeff Cruz.

"There's some kids that you just want to be around and he was one of them so it hurts," Cacari said.

"His last test he took when he came up here from the back row just took off running to come up and get his certificate and just that smile that everyone talks about," added Assistant Branch Master Victor Moreno.

Now, Angel's former teachers are taking a lesson from him.

"What I'm going to take away from this is I'm going to try the rest of my life to have that smile and that energy and he shared it with us and we need to share it back," Cacari said.

The dojo canceled classes this week to allow people time to grieve and will re-open on Monday. Angel's siblings and dad plan to continue taking classes there to help deal with their pain.

Angel Nunez died in a single car accident in the area of Eleventh Street and Crosstown Avenue. The Rock Island Coroner tells TV6 he died from head injuries. Silvis police have not released the circumstances surrounding his death.

The 8-year-old will be laid to rest Saturday.

