Local elementary school gives back to 95 year old WWII vet after losing his home

A devastating fire a month ago wiped out all possessions for a 95-year-old World War II veteran. Today he was surprised by gifts from students at Mark Twain Elementary in Bettendorf.

A sea of kids packed the gymnasium to meet their local hero. Max Wilson is the humble man who lost everything in the fire, still recalling that terrible day.

"I opened the garage door and the combustion almost knocked me down," Wilson said. But the Mark Twain Elementary Schools love for their local hero wasn't knocked down showering him with gift after gift, like a blanket and a new American Flag.

But the love and support didn't top there wasn't it, the neighbors donating what they could to help the result, over $2,200.

"There are a few words I could use that would cover that and it's unbelievable," Wilson said.

Wilson wasn't the only one recognized, Jacob a student Mark Twain, was the brave kid who saw Wilson's home in flames and alerted his parents to help. He was given a police department award and a medal of honor for his bravery. Leaving his mother overwhelmed and proud.

"He's a cool kid, a very cool kid, I'm proud of him," Bria Beaver. Although Max lost everything in his home, he knows these kids have a friend in them.

"It's just too much, I appreciate all the children and all the faculty and the fact that they have them involved in," Wilson said.