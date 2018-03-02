Rock Island filmmaker reflects on how high school arts programs influenced his career

From the hallways of Rock Island High School to the red carpet in Berlin, local filmmaker Nate Trinrud just wrapped up an exciting experience at the 68th Berlin International Festival.

His sister Megan Trinrud is a producer at KWQC, she was able to follow Nate during part of his trip abroad.

Trinrud, a Rock Island native, graduated from Rock Island High School in 2007. He completed the master's program in film and television at the University of Southern California last May.

His final project was a short film called "Pop Rox," detailing an evening in the life of two high school friends.

"I was selected by the school to direct one of three school funded projects, so I was assigned a script and a team, and I got to direct and develop the work and turn it into a real thing," Trinrud says.

After more than a year of work, Trinrud says he didn't know what was next for the film but decided to start submitting it to festivals.



Production photo from the set of Pop Rox Photo Courtesy: Nate Trinrud

"That's one of the things about this," he says, "You make these films, these projects, and you kind of like them but you've made it so you're not sure if it's good or not."

But the film has started garnering attention around the world - first as a finalist for the NBC Universal Short Film Festival, and then as a selection for the Berlin International Film Festival in it's Generation 14plus category.

Trinrud and the "Pop Rox" team wrapped up ten days in Berlin on February 25, filled with screenings, interviews, and industry events.

Trinrud says it was an exciting and, in some ways, overwhelming experience.

"You spend the whole time making these behind the camera," he says. "When people all of a sudden start paying attention to you, it's kind of weird."

But it's attention he says he was prepared for, thanks in part to lessons learned during his time at Rocky.

Trinrud competed as part of the Rock Island High School speech team during his junior and senior years.

"Those programs develop really specifically a level of confidence in yourself," Trinrud says.

His coach, Rino C. Della Vedova agrees and says he saw that growth during Trinrud's time on the team.

"The more and more I worked with him, I knew he had what it took to be successful in the industry," Della Vedova says.



Trinrud performing with the Rock Island High School Speech Team in 2007 Photo Courtesy: Nate Trinrud

Trinrud says being a part of the team has helped him professionally in ways he never expected as a teenager.

"It challenges you to think outside the box," he says.

Della Vedova says, making sure students leave with tools they can carry with them through life is an important part of the experience.

"My goal was always in ten years, will they look back and say, 'I'm a better person because I did this activity.' ANd, you know, when I look over twenty-six years where I coached, I mean, I've got kids that are authors, I've got kids that are poets, and I've got kids that are lawyers. All walks of life. But my goal still is that they look back and think, 'Boy, that time I spent, I learned a lot about performance but I also learned a lot about me.'"



Production photo from the set of Pop Rox Photo Courtesy: Nate Trinrud

While Trinrud is currently based in Los Angeles, he says he hopes to return to the Quad Cities in a professional capacity.

"I want to make stories for the kind of people I knew growing up and my family who are still there," he says. "I'd love to make movies in the Quad Cities because it's such an amazing place, so it's informed a lot of my interests as both an artist and just as a person in the world."