Local girl sells lemonade for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Hailey Porter spent her weekend with her cousin selling lemonade and other items like baked goods. They plan to donate their funds to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. For Porter, it's not just something nice to do, it's way more personal than that.

Porter was diagnosed with cancer last year. Now in remission, she and her cousin decided to put their time to good use. The two raised around $180. Porter will make the donation during her next trip to St. Jude's for her chemo.