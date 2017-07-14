Local golfer makes big impact at JDC

Out the 156 players in the field at the John Deere Classic, Moline native David Lawrence was definitely on a lot of people's radar this week. Family members and the community were behind the entire way.

They're the ultimate support group. For 36 holes David Lawrence's sister and cousin Kasey and Jenna, have cheered him on every step of the way

"So excited, I don't have words to even describe how excited I am for him," said Jenna Lawrence.

With hundreds of people watching Lawrence from tee to green. It's a dream in the making for the entire family.

"It couldn't have happened to a better guy, every single day, he's out there grinding so excited for him to be able to play in our hometown," said his cousin Kasey.

But It's a moment Lawrence says he will cherish for the rest of his life...

"From the get go the crowd was behind me interacted with them, these are my friends this is my community I know a lot of them but even the ones I didn't know I could feel they were pulling for me just as hard," said David Lawrence.

For his family members they so no matter what happens he's made the QC people proud.

"Regardless of how well he does, we know that he's a good player and we're proud of him for making it this far."