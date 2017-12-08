Local group hosting Deaf and Hard of Hearing Day in Bettendorf

On Friday, Dec. 8 the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency will be hostings its first Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DHH) Day.

The event will host games, crafts, a signing Santa, balloon clown, American Sign Language (ASL) story time with voice interpretation and a sack lunchtime together.

Deaf community members will be present, Scott Community College ASL and English Interpretation program students will also be in attendance.

The DHH Day will be held in the Learning Center at the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Mississippi Bend AEA is located at 729 21st Street in Bettendorf.