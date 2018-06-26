Local group using Facebook to help veterans with PTSD

22 No More is an organization aiming to help veterans dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Group founder, Derek Wittenburg is starting to do Facebook Live videos in the evening twice per week.

He talks about current events involving veterans and then answers people's questions regarding issues dealing with veteran benefits, family, and healthcare.

Wittenburg says it's a good way to reach a broader audience, including vets who don't have anybody to reach out to.

He explains of the live chats, "It's safe in a lot of ways, and getting out in the public and going to other places, being on high alertness especially with PTSD and some other disabilities, it's a lot easier to access through the internet."

The live videos are every Wednesday and Saturday nights around 7 p.m. CLICK HERE for a link to their Facebook page.