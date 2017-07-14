Local healthcare providers work to debunk mosquito myths

The big summer events, like the John Deere Classic and the Bix 7, are back and QCA residents are sure to be spending a little extra time outside.

Unity Point Health Trinity is working to inform locals about the risk of mosquitos, but also debunk some of the myths surrounding the pesky insects.

The local health care provider posted a "true and false" type article to better prepare the public before they step out the door.

The article touched on mosquito studies and prevention tips. It also provided some surprising facts.

To find the full article head to Unity Point Health Trinity's webpage, Myth Busting Mosquitos.