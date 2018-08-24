Local high school football programs seeing decline in numbers

High school football kicks off tonight in the QCA and some schools are feeling the squeeze from fewer students going out for the sport. Moline coaches say A sophomore game between Moline and Geneseo turned into a junior varsity game due to a lack of players.

Moline's Sophomore Assistant Coach Adam Rasche says, "numbers are down in the area and with the publicity of concussions and kids not being the way they were a few years ago."

Moline football coaches say they were contacted by Geneseo and asked to let their upperclassmen play. They say it was due to a lack of players on genseo's sophomore team, but Geneseo's athletic director said they wanted to give their upperclassmen an opportunity to play.

He says Geneseo has 21 to 23 sophomores playing football this season with a total of 88 students out for the sport. Moline on the other hand, says they have about 30 sophomores with over one hundred total students playing.

Rosemarie Wall's grandson plays quarterback for the Moline Maroons sophomore team says she's concerned he'll get injured playing and wished he focused more on baseball.

"My grandson is really good at baseball and I just kind of believe that is his game and I don't want him to get hurt so he can't play baseball and go on and get scholarships to schools," she said.

The National Federation of State High School Associations says football participation peaked nationally in 2009 and 2010 with 1.1 million students participating. That number has now dropped by seven percent, to just over a million high school students.

