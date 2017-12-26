Local homeless shelter and animal shelter prepare for cold weather

As temperatures drop, King's Harvest Ministries says they are seeing an increase in the number of people looking for shelter.

"So we're the emergency shelter for the Quad Cities and so our hours are from 9 p.m. at night until 7 a.m. in the morning and with the holidays and as the weather has changed, we're seeing an increase in our numbers. Last night we had 58 people that had come in for shelter," said Michael Gayman, Director at King's Harvest Ministries.

He said as temperatures get colder, more people are seeking warm places to sleep.

"So, yeah, it's just what can we do in that moment to keep folks safe? So when they leave here we want to make sure they have a warm coat, that they have hand warmers, that they have gloves, socks, that they're dressed in layers and most importantly, that they have a place they can go to get out of this weather," he said.

The shelter has reached out to its volunteers and says it is in most need of socks and gloves and are always looking for more overnight volunteers.

King's Harvest Pet Rescue said it has seen a few more animals in their shelter.

"We're not seeing a large increase, we're seeing a little bit of a pickup especially with some of the younger animals that have been outside. People are worried about the babies getting cold," said Jay Santana, an assistant at King's Harvest Pet Rescue.

The shelter said it is getting ready to possibly receive more animals due to the cold weather.

"Making sure we have plenty of cage space, pushing the adoptions, and making sure we have plenty of blankets to keep them warm," said Santana.

Santana said it is also important to keep animals warm by not leaving them outside and wiping off their paws.

King's Harvest Pet Rescue said they are always looking for towel and blanket donations. Adoption fees will be half off tomorrow to help clear out some space in case there is an influx of animals.

