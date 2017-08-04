Local lawmakers looking to improve lock and dams to help grow corn industry

Illinois and Iowa legislators were in the Quad Cities Friday to take a barge tour of the Mississippi River.

The Iowa and Illinois Corn Growers Associations hosted the tour on August 4, 2017, to explain how improved infrastructures could help us locally.

Iowa Corn's chairman said they wanted to show lawmakers the importance of repairing the locks and dams.

Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack says those repairs can grow the corn industry in our area.

"We get the infrastructure finished here on the Mississippi river, corn growers further to the west, further to the east are going to be able to ship their corn from the Mississippi the same with soy bean farmers. It's a no brainer as far as I'm concerned. But it's absolutely critical to keep America competitive because we have Brazil, and other competitors out there and literally they will eat our lunch in ten years if we don't take care of this problem."

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth joined the congressman on the tour, saying the lock and dams are outdated and she wants to work on improving them to meet the needs of Illinois.

