Local lawmakers react to government shutdown

After Congress failed to pass a budget resolution on Friday, many local lawmakers are demanding something needs to be done.

"This is the fourth CR this fiscal year. For those who are not following the insides of Washington politics, it means the failure to pass a budget for the United States of America. This has to come to an end as well," said Illinois Democratic Senator Dick Durbin.

Illinois Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth said Republicans and Democrats need to work together.

"Let's get to a full budget, let's move on. We can compromise. We can do this together," she said.

Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley tweeted, "the Schumer shutdown is wrong for various reasons. Most important it hurts soldiers, veterans, and children."

Illinois Democratic Representative Cheri Bustos says leaders from both sides need to have a starting dialogue in order for the country's work to get done.

"Well I think its absolutely a terrible thing that's happening right now and I know people back home expect a heck of a lot more out of what's going on in Washington D.C. than shutting down the government," she said.

She said she also wants to see the military fully funded as well as the children health insurance program funded.

Some federal workers will be directly affected because of the shutdown. Some are being sent home until an agreement can be made.

The shutdown will continue into Monday. The Senate is still debating and set a vote for noon eastern time tomorrow.