Local man assesses damage at Florida home from afar

A QCA man is seeing the impacts of Hurricane Irma as his Florida home was in the path of the storm. Jeff Collins lives in the Quad Cities area part of the year and down in Naples, Florida the rest of the time.

During the hurricane, he received updates including videos from his stepson who stayed in the Naples home to ride the storm out. Collins says he was glad to get updates on conditions even with no power and bad cell service down there. Their street had several feet of water in it, but his property didn't have many issues.

"The only damage we sustained was more landscaping, which if you saw the winds it was pretty high and you can imagine the stress the plants were under so. But everything turned out at least halfway okay," said Collins.

Collins is set to go return to Naples in mid-October.

