Local mechanics give tips to keep cars running through the winter

It is not too late to keep your car from succumbing to the cold weather.

Local mechanics say they have been seeing a lot of business since the temperatures dropped. And while that is great for them, they say drivers can keep themselves from shelling out dollars on fixes that could be avoided.

“It’s like anything,” said John Gottilla, owner of Automotive Expert. “You put yourself in sub below zero and you're just not going to operate the way you're supposed to.”

The Rock Island business owner says they are seeing around 20 cars a day make their ways through the shop.

“Yes, [most of] it could have been prevented,” Gottilla said.

Proper coolant and anti-freeze levels and protection can be checked at home and will keep cars engines from freezing.

“You need a hydrometeor, and it will tell you at exactly what level the antifreeze is protecting the engine to,” Gottilla said.

He says typically winter ready antifreeze should test at at least negative 30.

“Take off your radiator cap, you insert it in there, squeeze the hydrometeor, pull it out and look at the reading,” he demonstrated.

Checking tire pressure this time of year is important too.

“Most of the vehicles now have aluminum wheels and they do tend to leak around the aluminum rims,” Gottila said. “[A] lot of salt creates a lot of corrosion in-between the bead and the rim.”

For those who have been putting off an oil change, Gottilla says drivers should take care of that as soon as possible.

“Be sure to change that oil,” he said. “I mean oil is very important in the cold weather. It will turn like tar.”