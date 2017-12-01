Local organizations supported World Aids Day

The Project of the Quad Cities held local HIV and STI testing for World Aids Day.

The theme for World Aids Day was “Increasing Impact through Transparency, Accountability, and Partnerships.”

According to HIV.gov, more than 1 million people in the U.S. are HIV positive and 1 and 7 people do not even know they are at risk.

In 2016, nearly 40,000 people in the US tested positive according to the CDC.

Community Outreach Supervisor of The Project of the Quad cities Madeline Robel said testing people in the community is important to bring awareness.

“It’s more prevalent in the area that I think don't people know and a lot of people don’t feel comfortable getting tested,” said Robel.

The Project also collaborated with various different organizations to support the day.

The Project also held a Masquerade ball at Mary’s in Davenport to finish off World AIDS day.

People had the chance to win prizes, eat food and be tested.