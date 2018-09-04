Local orthodontist has concerns for Do-It-Yourself braces

Getting braces is an expensive task, which makes do-it-yourself videos from online even more attractive. Orthodontists have noticed more and more patients coming to them with teeth actually worse than before because they tried correcting the problem themselves, in order to save money.

Dr. Steven Mack is an orthodontist at Mack Orthodontics in Bettendorf, Iowa, and he says he's seen patients who order kits from online to fix their teeth instead of going to a professional. "You're not just ordering shampoo online and you can send it back, or shoes," he said. "It's something that effects your body and effects your health."

With all information being a click away nowadays, kids feel they can learn and know everything. "It's a different generation nowadays. Kids want to do something, they immediately want to go to YouTube and watch a video," said Dr. Mack. "They wake up, they've got a device in their hand and it's just so common to them."

"The internet has definitely played a role in this. I think people think that because I can buy shampoo and all these products online through Amazon and have them shipped directly to my house," he said. "They need to remember moving teeth is not a product."

Dr. Mack said the complications and health risks from not seeing a professional actually lead to higher prices later, when more work is needed to fix what a patient has made worse.

"There's a lot of risks and possible complications that you can have if it's not done properly," he said. "It may cost you time, it may cause injury to yourself which can lead to possibly thousands of dollars of repair work."

Dr. Mack says at the end of the day, let the pro's be the pro's.

"Who do you go to if there's a problem? If things aren't working you need to have a name, face, and person in office that you can follow up on," he said. "At least you're going to have options that you know are going to only solve problems and not create problems."