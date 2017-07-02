Local parks, food vendors gearing up for fireworks shows

The 4th of July celebration in Camden Park is Monday, July 3rd with fireworks and live music beginning at dusk.

On Sunday, food vendors began to set up and prepare for the crowds.

Park director Pam Skelton says the Village of Milan estimates there will be between 7,500 and 10,000 people.

"The vendors always seem to do quite well and Milan fireworks seems to be popular," Skelton says.

Despite rumors the event had been cancelled, it's only the fund run which is not taking place this year.

"Just because of scheduling conflicts and we just didn't have enough people to help with it," explains Skelton.

Skelton hopes with some sponsorship help Milan can bring the run back in the future.

The food vendors normally do pretty well with the large turnout, she says.

Le Claire Kettle Corn Co. owner Randy Giddens calls the 4th of July a 'Black Friday' for those in the food industry.

"It's just insane," Giddens says. "We'll spend the entire evening tonight just making sure we have all of our supplies and then basically get everything prepped and ready to roll."

There will be a total of eight vendors in attendance.

"I hope everyone has a good time and has a good experience," says Giddens.

Village of Milan is not allowing any sparklers or fireworks into the park because of safety precautions.