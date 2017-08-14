Local religious leaders react following violence in Charlottesville

After Saturday's violence in Charlottesville, many local religious leaders had to stand up Sunday and give sermons.

Even though they are from different religions, their message was the same.

"People choose to hate and people choose to love," believes Reverend Linda Hunsaker of First Christian Church.

Rev. Hunsaker says she's calling on her community to do more.

"We can't just sit in our pews and worship on Sunday," she explains. "We have to be out on the community the rest of the time saying 'no hate, only love.'"

Across the river in Moline, the Reverend Larry Conway is the senior pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church.

A retired U.S. Army chaplain, he spent time tracking hate groups as part of his military service.

He says most groups use violence as a tactic.

"If you can intimidate a population they can remain silent and allow you to do whatever you want," Rev. Conway says.

Rabbi Henry Karp is a part of One Human Family QCA, an organization devoted to stopping these acts of violence.

"Charlottesville is a cautionary tale for our community," Rabbi Karp says. "These are the same people that gave you the Holocaust."

His mission is to join together others in the community to speak out against hate groups.

"If we standby, say nothing, and do nothing, we are just giving them permission to carry their message forward," the rabbi says.

All of the leaders are inviting members of the community to Vander Veer Park on Wednesday at 12:15pm for a peace really.