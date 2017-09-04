Local residents speak out about the possible end to DACA

President Trump may have reached a decision on one immigration issue, DACA or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

This program shields young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children from deportation. It also allows them to have work permits. The program was created during the Obama Administration but throughout President Trump's campaign, he's vowed to end the program.

TV-6 spoke to people in the Mexican community in Moline and they say the President is making the wrong choice.

“If President Trump does take away the opportunity to some people, then it's going to make their lives harder in the future because they still have to try and maintain the good life for their future families and also take care of their parents during the aging process when they can't work anymore,” says Freddy Hernandez, who supports DACA.

The program protects over 780,000 young immigrants who were brought here by their parents.

Some Republican leaders criticizing DACA say the program was put into place by executive order under President Obama and should be voted on by congress.

But some local residents say ending DACA will affect many people.

“I'm sure it's going to affect a lot of people especially here in the Quad Cities where jobs are getting harder to find as well as other communities,” says Aurelio Pizano, another DACA supporter.

President Trump is reportedly going to delay the enforcement of this decision for six-months to allow Congress time to act. Members on both sides of the aisle are urging President Trump to continue the program, but others saying they support the President's plan.

The decision isn't final yet, President Trump is expected to make the formal announcement Tuesday.

