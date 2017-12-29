Local restaurants prepare for New Year's Eve despite cold weather

New Year's Eve is right around the corner and local restaurants are getting ready for the holiday.

The Barrel House in Moline said despite the weather, they are still expecting business on New Year's Eve.

"Obviously with Barrel House Moline here we see an enormous influx of business for nightlife on big holidays like New Year's Eve. I mean we're getting everything ready, we're expecting large crowds," said Paul Martinez, Director of Marketing of Barrel House.

He said they are getting ready for the holiday like stocking on inventory.

"Obviously, we have to make sure the outside of the restaurant is all safe, always shoveled, salted, ready to go," he said.

Bierstube in Moline said they are expecting a decent crowd on Monday.

"So we have a lot of loyal customers that will be here anyways just because this is where they like to come," said Serene Mayer, an employee at Bierstube Moline.

She said during the winter, more people tend to linger longer and stay for a few more hours.

"Usually people in the summertime, they like to bar hop. They'll be going from the whole strip so they'll go from Barrel House to Bierstube to the Broken Saddle, whereas now they find a spot and they stick there because they don't want to have to go outside and deal with the snow," she said.

